Wall Street positive in pre-market: at around 1 pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones are up by 0.21%, those on the Nasdaq are up by more than 1% and those on the S&P 500 are up by 0.66%.

Waiting for the publication of the producer price index for the United States, scheduled for 2.30 pm Italian time. The data comes after the publication, last Thursday, of inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) for October, which significantly lifted investors’ spirits, confirming a slowdown in price pressures and fueling hopes of increases in less aggressive rates from the Fed.

Indiscretions on the arrival of new layoffs have arrived in the last few hours from Corporate America.

As reported by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, Amazon would be ready to send home about 10,000 employees, with the official announcement expected as early as this week.

So not only Elon Musk’s new Twitter, which literally fired half the workforce of the newly acquired microblogging company overnight, and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, which announced the cut of 11,000 employees, equal to approximately 13 % of the workforce.

Even the US e-commerce giant is on the verge of sending as many as 10,000 employees home, confirming the crisis in the hi-tech sector, which is facing an economic slowdown, rising interest rates and stubborn inflation which slows down the propensity to consume. The stock rises by more than +1%.

Among the other stocks, pay attention to Netflix, which jumped in the premarket by more than 2% after the positive note from Bank of America, which revised its rating upwards from “underperform” to “buy”.