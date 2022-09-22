Home Business Wall Street still pays Fed fight against inflation. US rates: this is how much they will be raised again. The cuts recede
Business

Wall Street still pays Fed fight against inflation. US rates: this is how much they will be raised again. The cuts recede

by admin

Wall Street down, in the aftermath of yet another maxi rate hike by the Fed by Jerome Powell, equal to +75 basis points for the third consecutive time.

Goal confirmed yesterday by Powell: to move forward in the path of monetary tightening, in order to bring US inflation back to the 2% target (it is now traveling at a rate above 8%, based on what emerges from the consumer price index ).

At about 3.40 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones lost more than 110 points (-0.36%); the S&P 500 fell 0.54%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.82%.

The Federal Reserve has raised rates in the range between 3% and 3.25%, the record since 2008. Watch out for the dot plot, the table that summarizes the projections on the direction of rates of the exponents of the FOMC, the policy arm monetary policy of the Fed.

The document shows that officials are aiming for new rate hikes to reach the terminal rate of 4.6% in 2023, expecting rates to rise to 4.4% by the end of 2022.

Powell & Co would therefore be preparing to raise rates by + 100-125 basis points by the end of 2022, in the two remaining FOMC meetings.

Also from the dot plot, up to three rate cuts emerged in 2024 and another four in 2025, which would lead to longer-term rates to fall to a median value of 2.9%.

“My main message has not changed since Jackson Hole – said Powell, in the press conference that followed the announcement on US rates – The FOMC is strongly determined to bring inflation back to 2%, we will continue until the job will be completed “.

See also  Gap: stock falls down to -20% on Wall Street after big outlook cut. Inflation plug confirmed

“We have to put inflation behind us. I wish there was a less painful way to do it. There isn’t, ”admitted the president of the US central bank.

Today was the day in which central banks were the protagonists.

Haruhiko Kuroda’s Bank of Japan continues to confirm itself as a white fly among the central banks of many other economies, committed to averting and taming new flares of inflation. Today the BOJ confirmed the reference interest rates at the minimum level ever, or at -0.1%, which means that the monetary policy made in Japan is still based on the instrument of negative rates, at which Christine’s ECB Lagarde has now given up on her monetary straits.

On the other hand, the era of negative rates in Switzerland is over, where the Swiss National Bank (SNB) raised its reference interest rates to 0.5%, with an increase of 75 basis points.

Inflation in Switzerland is currently at its highest in three decades, having risen to 3.5% last month.

The Bank of England also announced today that it has raised the UK’s key benchmark rate by 50 basis points, less than the 75-point squeeze expected by several traders, to 2.25% from 1. , 75% earlier. The monetary tightening was the seventh in a row and has brought rates to the record of the last 14 years, or since 2008.

The Bank of England announced today that it believes the UK is already in a recession.

Yesterday the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 522 points (-1.70%), after leaping more than 300 points in its intraday highs; the S&P 500 lost 1.71%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.79%.

See also  U.S. ISM non-manufacturing industry climbs in November, employment hits a seven-month high, the supply chain shows no signs of relief

Prospects for a Fed that tolerates recession more than inflation inflames US Treasury rates again:

those in two years, more sensitive to the Fed’s monetary policy decisions, jumped up to 4.132%, the record since October 2007, and then made a slight turnaround (up in any case by almost 10 basis points), to 4.092% .

10-year Treasury rates have soared to 3.64% in the last few hours, a record since February 2011.

The spread between 10-year and two-year Treasury rates widened further to 56.8 basis points, confirming the further inversion of the yield curve, a phenomenon which, according to many economists, anticipates the arrival of a recession.

You may also like

BoJ intervenes on the Yen, eToro: significant move,...

Turkey: central bank cuts rates (again) by 100bps....

The net outflow of funds from the two...

Xiaomi Civi 2 Front Smart Model Announced丨From cameras...

Boating boating drives the yacht transport business on...

Win10 Build 19044.2075 (KB5017380) Preview Release_Issue_Impact_Applications

Gas emergency and markets: the possible solutions and...

Agreement between Philip Morris and Coldiretti to support...

Zen5 is overthrown and AMD is actively preparing...

Banca Popolare di Bari, results for the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy