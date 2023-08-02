Walmart Expands Advertising Reach with Third-Party Ads in Stores

Title: Walmart Expands Advertising Business, Adding Third-Party Ads to Stores

Introduction:

Walmart, the multinational retail giant, is set to introduce a new source of revenue by offering third-party advertising opportunities in its stores. With an extensive reach of almost 4,700 locations across the US and more than 139 million weekly visitors, Walmart aims to capitalize on its massive customer base. The company plans to showcase brand ads on self-checkout screens, display TVs, radio stations, and sponsor booths, creating an immersive advertising experience for shoppers.

Walmart Connect and Increasing Profits:

Walmart Connect, the retailer’s advertising business, promotes its capability to actively engage and influence customers during the purchase decision-making process with premium placements on thousands of in-store TV screens. The company promises to employ closed-loop measurement data to verify the impact of self-checkout ads on subsequent purchases. Walmart Connect has seen substantial growth, reporting a nearly 40% increase in revenues in the US, while Walmart’s third-party advertising business grew nearly 30% globally.

The Financial Impact:

Though advertising contributes less than 1% of Walmart’s total annual revenue, it represents a significant growth driver for the company. CEO Doug McMillon expects profitability to outpace sales growth over the next five years due to higher-margin businesses, including advertising. In the last fiscal year, Walmart earned $2.7 billion from advertising alone, reflecting the potential of this business venture.

Expanding Advertising Opportunities:

To attract more third-party ads, Walmart plans to install approximately 170,000 digital displays and introduce 30-second radio ads for vendors. Additionally, the company intends to sell indoor space and sampling stations for sponsored events, allowing advertisers to combine various marketing formats simultaneously. Walmart has already piloted sampling station sales in Dallas-Fort Worth and plans to expand this offering to over 1,000 stores nationwide by January.

The Retail Media Industry:

Walmart’s venture into advertising aligns with the growing retail media industry, which is projected to reach $45 billion this year. Market researchers expect the industry to continue expanding at an accelerated pace, reaching around $106 billion by 2027. However, there are concerns that this increased exposure to advertising may negatively impact consumer well-being, as studies suggest a link between advertising and reduced satisfaction.

Consumer Perspectives on Advertising:

The proliferation of advertising across multiple platforms has led to a growing disdain for intrusive marketing tactics. Consumers are increasingly adopting ad blockers and subscription services to escape incessant advertising bombardment. Experts believe that the advertising industry must adapt to new technologies and address consumers’ concerns to remain relevant and effective.

Conclusion:

As Walmart expands its advertising business to include third-party ads in its stores, it seeks to leverage its extensive customer reach and increase profitability. With significant revenue potential and a growing retail media industry, Walmart aims to strike a balance between capturing attention and respecting consumer well-being. The success of this new advertising strategy will depend on advertisers’ ability to engage customers effectively while being mindful of their advertising fatigue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

