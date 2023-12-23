Walmart Introduces ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Option with Affirm for Self-Checkout Purchases

New Payment Method “Buy Now and Pay Later with Affirm” Now Available at Walmart

In an effort to improve customer service, Walmart has announced a new payment option for its customers. The retail giant has partnered with Affirm to offer a financing method for bank cards and items paid with credits. This new option, titled “Buy now and pay later with Affirm,” will allow customers to make purchases through Walmart’s virtual site and choose payment terms of 3, 6, 12, or 24 months.

To utilize this new payment method, customers will need to scan the product in-store using Walmart’s self-checkout tool and then select the Affirm option to pay for the item over a certain period. However, it is important to note that users will be required to provide their Social Security number (SSN) when making payments with Affirm.

Walmart has confirmed that this new payment option will be available in more than 4,000 markets across the United States. It will allow customers to purchase a wide range of products, including electronic equipment, clothing, and gaming items. However, it is worth noting that food purchases cannot be made using this payment method.

According to a study conducted by Affirm, 54% of citizens prefer stores where they can buy first and pay later. The company’s vice president of revenue, Pat Suh, reported that 76% of people do not want to make purchases without this payment instrument.

The new “Buy now and pay later with Affirm” option will be available in Walmart’s physical facilities, on Walmart.com, its application, as well as at Walmart Vision and Auto Centers. The initiative aims to provide customers with greater flexibility and convenience when making purchases, with payment options ranging from $144.00 USD to $4,000.00 USD.

Overall, Walmart’s partnership with Affirm aims to provide customers with a more convenient and flexible payment method while shopping, in line with the changing preferences of American consumers.

