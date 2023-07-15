Home » Wanda Nara, shocking news from Argentina: “Leukemia is feared”
Wanda Nara may have leukemia

Great concern for Wanda Nara’s health. According to the reporter Jorge Lanataradio show host at Radio Mitre, Mauro Icardi’s wife was found to have leukemia. The confirmation would have come from three other sources close to the entrepreneur and agent of the Galatasaray striker.

Wanda Nara was hospitalized on Wednesday at Sanatorio De Los Arcos, the Buenos Aires hospital for severe abdominal pain. “They will take a puncture in the marrow to definitively diagnose what is already public, but remains secret. There have been contacts of people close to Wanda with Fundaleu, a center specialized in the treatment of leukemia “, the words of the Argentine journalist.

Wanda Nara, hospitalization for abdominal pain and blood tests. “Icardi is very distressed”

“Wanda would have entered Los Arcos with a severe stomach ache, the blood tests would have given her bad results and they would be about to do them again. Mauro Icardi is very distressed with her…”. she wrote the Gossipeame site on her social profile.

Wanda Nara’s father: “She is no longer hospitalized”

The only official statements at the moment have come from the father of the 36-year-old Argentine showgirl. Andres Nara who made it known that her daughter returned home after “routine tests, because she felt ill and wanted to know how she was, now she is no longer hospitalized”.

Wanda Nara is hosting “MasterChef” Argentina and a few days ago had won the Martín Fierro, l’Oscar della tv argentina for participation in the program “The Masked Singer” (where she was sworn). Soon she should have left for Ibiza together with the Icardi and her children. For now, the trip to Europe has been cancelled.

