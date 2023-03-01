It will be the ambition and desire to grow professionally; but also the need to earn more, given that the increase in energy costs and the upward push in prices are weighing on payrolls. There are many people who in 2023 are considering the opportunity to change jobsand the main reason is precisely the looking for a better salary. However, money is not the only reason that drives us to seek new opportunities: thework-life balance is a priority, but also the feel more confident in their abilities it is an incentive to look elsewhere. These are some of the results of the survey commissioned by LinkedInwhich shows the interest of Italians in evaluating other outlets: more than half of the interviewees (54%) are considering the possibility of changing, a percentage that rises to 69% among workers of generation Z, who are between 18 and 24 years old .

The professional network points out that at the end of 2022 there was a slowdown in hiring on a global scale, citing another study conducted among 2,900 executives (C-suit) at an international level: as regards Italy, 34% of companies had decided to downsize their recruiting plans. To worry the executives one scenario of economic uncertaintywhich, however, does not seem to be reflected in the aspirations of workers, who are more confident about the future: almost half (49%) of those interviewed stated that, compared to the beginning of 2022, they feel more confident about the possibility of requesting a promotion or new opportunity, while 47% feel comfortable expressing disagreement with a superior.

Reasons for changing jobs

In Italy, the share of workers who are thinking of leaving their current position is higher for the 18-24 age group, equal to 69%. The percentage is lower in the other groups: it is 46% for the 45-54 age range, and 27% for the over 55s.

This decision is motivated by need to earn moreboth for the majority of millennial (25-34 years) than for most respondents elderly people (35-54 years); an important reason, albeit to a lesser extent than the other two groups, for the generation Z: for 31% of them, pay is the main factor that is considered when deciding to change jobs.

The issue of rising wages with soaring inflation and high bills was also raised by the trade unions. In Italy, in particular, it has sparked the clash between the CGIL and Confindustria on the hypothesis of linking the wage increase only to company agreements on productivity and not to the national contract. According to the workers’ organization, the increase serves to safeguard purchasing power, eroded by rising prices.

Beyond money, there are other motivations that drive people to look for a new job. There flexibility and a better work-life balance are especially relevant for younger people (18-24 years), as well as the fact of feeling more confident in their abilities. Without forgetting boredom, no longer feeling stimulated in the current role: a reason that mainly concerns the group between 35-44 years of age.

In any case, the importance of salary in finding new opportunities is evident when one considers that the salary information they are essential for all generations when evaluating an offer published by a company. Indeed, the Presence of salary and benefit details it is considered important by 48% of the interviewees; they follow the possibility to work 4 days out of 7 (16%) and that of work in hybrid mode or remotely (16%).?

Growing jobs on LinkedIn

The platform has compiled a ranking of ‘jobs on the rise‘, the professions that have seen the greatest growth, over the past five years. Here are the top ten in Italy:

1. Business Development Officer

2. Sustainability specialist

3. SOC Analyst

4. Customer success manager

5. Pharmacy director

6. Data engineer

7. Cloud engineer

8. Cyber security engineer

9. Machine learning engineer

10. Business development manager