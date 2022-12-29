Wangchen Technology Holdings (02458) will issue an IPO from December 30, 2022 to January 6, 2023. It intends to issue 12.42 million shares globally, of which the Hong Kong offering will account for about 30% and the international offering will account for about 70%; the offering price will not be It will be higher than HK$7.16 per offer share, and it is expected to not be lower than HK$5.7 per offer share; 400 shares per lot, and it is expected that the shares will be sold at 9:00 am on Monday, January 16, 2023 (Hong Kong, China) time) to start trading.

