Wangli Security Receives 7 Consecutive Sunflower Awards, Dominating the Smart Door Lock and Whole House Smart Industries

Wangli Security, a leading company in the smart door lock and whole house smart industries, has once again proven its dominance by winning seven awards at the prestigious Sunflower Awards. The 2023 7th Sunflower Awards Ceremony took place on July 9 at the China Construction Expo in Guangzhou.

Wangli Security was honored with the “Smart Lock Industry Consumer Favorite Brand Award”, “Smart Lock Industry Leadership Brand Award”, “Smart Lock Industry Quality Safety Award”, “Smart Door Industry Leadership Brand Award”, “Smart Door Industry Leadership Award Quality and Safety Award”, “Smart Door Industry Product Gold Award”, and “Whole House Smart Top Ten Leadership Brand Awards”. Notably, Wangli’s smart lock products have won the industry quality and safety award for seven consecutive years, establishing their position as a trusted and reliable brand in the market.

The Sunflower Award is widely recognized in the industry as the “Oscar” of the door lock industry due to its focus on new trends and professionalism. This year, the awards have been transformed and upgraded in all aspects, making the competition more challenging than ever before. Wangli’s consistent research and development strength and innovation have been acknowledged once again, solidifying their position as a leader in the smart door industry.

One of Wangli’s flagship products, the Wangli VIP03 robot safety door, received the gold award for smart door industry products. This revolutionary product, which was first introduced in 2019, has continued to evolve and impress the industry. With its four unique black technologies including intelligent recognition, automatic door opening and closing, intelligent anti-pinch, and automatic arming and disarming, the Wangli robot safety door offers ultimate convenience, security, and experience for users. It is especially beneficial for the elderly and children, providing them with a hassle-free and safe access solution.

Wangli’s high-end smart lock, the S958, also received accolades at the Sunflower Awards. It won the quality and safety award in the smart lock industry category. The S958 features the safest 3D face recognition unlocking technology, Wangli’s exclusive super anti-lock body, and a patented anti-theft lock cylinder. Its high-definition large screen incorporates advanced technologies for enhanced safety and user experience. Wangli’s high-end smart lock has been recognized for its quality and safety for seven consecutive years, making it the preferred choice for consumers.

In addition to their success in the smart lock industry, Wangli has also made a mark in the whole house smart industry. Their Ai Sen whole house smart home brand received the Top 10 Leading Brands of Whole House Intelligence award. Ai Sen offers one-stop whole house smart solutions, focusing on home security, health protection, comfortable environment, and active interactive features. With its forward-looking vision, strong research and development capabilities, and innovative ideas, Ai Sen is leading the way in the whole-house smart home industry.

Wangli Security’s achievements and leadership in the industry are commendable. With a history of 27 years, Wangli has established itself as a trusted and reliable brand in the door lock industry. Their commitment to competitiveness and continuous innovation is evident through their numerous patents and strong research and development capabilities. Wangli aims to provide high-quality home access solutions and accelerate the implementation of smart and safe living.

With their recent success at the Sunflower Awards, Wangli Security continues to solidify its position as a leader in the smart door lock and whole house smart industries. Their dedication to quality, safety, and innovation has earned them the trust and support of consumers worldwide.

