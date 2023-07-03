Home » War in Conad, Auchan and business with Mincione: “Hundreds of millions of damages”
Business

by admin
Conad, changed the entire board of directors and investigation for the Auchan operation

Internal war breaks out in Conad. The food giant ended up at the center of a real earthquake, amid accusations by shareholders for the Auchan operation and the dubious deals of Minciothe same rider charged for the scandal of Vatican. Added to all this is the overnight torpedoing of thein Pugliese.

The leading Italian large-scale distribution group, with a turnover of 18 billion euro – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – is shaken by the accusations of some large shareholders who complain damages in the hundreds of millions, but no one breathes. The story is disturbing and she landed a year ago at the prosecutor’s office Bologna with a detailed complaint presented by two of the five coops that control the national consortium Conad: Conad Centro Nord (Ccn) and Conad Nord Ovest (Cno). Prosecutors have opened a filewhich, however, still is at the expense of unknown persons.

