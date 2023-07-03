RENAULT TRUCKS Milani Giovanni Autotrasporti Srl celebrates 50 years of activity and purchases a T-HIGH 480 TC – Companies

Milani Giovanni Autotrasporti Srl – a company specialized in national transport and a point of reference in the glass recycling sector based in Rovello Porro (CO) – celebrates 50 years of activity by “treating yourself” a Renault Trucks T-HIGH 480 TC. The company, founded in Misinto, near Monza, back in 1973 by Giovanni Milani and his wife Maria, it took its first steps in the transport of aggregates and then expanded to that of non-ferrous metals and finally, in recycled material.

The period of development and consolidation was further strengthened in 2000, thanks to the entry into the Company of Mirko Milani, son of Giovanni, who managed to make the Company grow even more. In 2010 the transition from an artisan reality to a company – srl – takes place and the simultaneous transfer to the new operational headquarters in the industrial area of ​​Rovello Porro (CO). The acquisition in 2011 of a third-party transport company branch allows us to further increase the vehicle fleet and the team of drivers to meet the new market demands.

In 2014, Tania Milani, Giovanni’s daughter, also joined the company, to whom the administrative management of the company was entirely entrusted. In 2013, she came into contact for the first time with the Renault Trucks brand, a brand known up to now but never used. Precisely in that year, Mirko decides to buy from the RE.VI. of Cassano Magnago (VA), the first Renault Trucks vehicle, a T 460 SC with the Excellence maintenance package.

After this first purchase, the fleet was increased with a second T 480, a 520 shortly after and others over the following years. After testing other brands on the market, the company decided to confirm its trust in the French brand by purchasing a brand new T 480 SC with the new DE13 engine and Turbo Compound technology, which improves vehicle performance while optimizing fuel economy. and emissions, an aspect considered important by the company.