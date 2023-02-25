The Anti-Money Laundering examines the money movements of the Russian embassy in Italy

The activities of the Russian embassy in Italy are followed closely. At least according to what Corriere della Sera claims, which writes that “”last year the Italian anti-money laundering unit was alerted by certain movements on the three accounts of the Roman diplomatic office of the Russian Federation. One of the accounts operates in foreign currency, the other two in euros. And all together – coincidentally in conjunction with the outbreak of war – they triggered the alarm of the structure that operates at the Bank of Italy”.

According to Corriere della Sera, “there is a trace of it in the UIF documents, which show that the “reports” already began in the first half of 2022. In the second, if possible, they thickened. In the report dated 5 January 2023, the UIF described in detail the latest transactions deemed “suspicious”. Between 17 and 20 October 2022, 400,000 US dollars were paid into the “currency” account of the Russian diplomatic headquarters: money which “according to the documentation provided” derived from “stocks” for “regular and daily activities” of the embassy “.

Other details always told by Francesco Verderami in the Corriere della Sera: “Just four days later, from that account, an amount equal to 403 thousand euros was transferred to one of the other two accounts. And from there, within a month, “five cash withdrawals” were made for a total of 410 thousand euros. Corriere della Sera concludes: “In short, in the last quarter of 2022 alone, the Moscow diplomatic office in Rome moved one million euros in cash. We do not know what all this liquidity was used for, let alone know the possible recipients “.

