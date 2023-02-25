Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit publishes “Death Wish”, the first single from his next album “Weathervanes”which will go on sale on June 9 through Southeastern. The new album is the continuation of his last work “Reunions”published in 2020.

Between recordings, Isbell released “Georgia Blue”, a project in which various artists from the record company that gives its name to the album participated. REM, the Allman Brothers, and Precious Bryant were part of an idea that spawned during the 2020 presidential election. “Georgia Blue” benefited organizations advocating for voter participation and racial justice.

Isbell has also worked on the adaptation of “Killers Of The Flower Moon” of Martin Scorsesea true crime thriller featuring actors including Jack White, Sturgill Simpson, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.