(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – After a positive start, the European stock exchanges pull the handbrake and proceed under the banner of caution, in the aftermath of an interlocutory day and modest trading. Investors are waiting for inflation updates hoping the new data will allow central banks to slow the pace of monetary policy tightening. Attention is already turned to next week when the Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, and the ECB, on Thursday, will announce the decisions on rates and give indications on the prospects for the economy in 2023. Thus, for the moment, the continental lists are struggling to follow the positive trend started the day before by Wall Street, which interrupted the negative streak that had lasted for five days: the FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the Amsterdam AEX and the London FT-SE 100. Asian indices instead closed the sixth consecutive week up, the longest series for two years, while In China, inflation slowed down in November.

In any case, the uncertainty and volatility of these last few sessions is due to the presence of several opposing forces that end up conditioning investors. “This week highlights how operators must somehow weigh the benefits of a gradual Chinese reopening against fears of an imminent economic contraction in the year ahead,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, identifying a further driving factor. risk (at least for Europe) also in the prices of natural gas, whose surge in the event of a harsh winter “could once again test the bullish forces on the markets should inflation fears re-emerge”.

The crux of central banks, risks for the economy

On the subject of central banks, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, opened the conference of the European Systemic Risk Board (Esrb) by warning that the situation is “unstable” due to the concomitant shocks linked to the war in Ukraine, the pandemic and the energy crisis and this “poses significant risks to financial stability in Europe”, risks which are “increased by weakening economic prospects”. However, there were no particular indications related to monetary policy, except for the fact that “it is adapting – Lagarde recalled – to ensure that high inflation does not consolidate and that it returns to 2% in the medium term”.

Leonardo goes up in Milan, Interpump does well

Among the Milanese stocks with the highest capitalization, Leonardo – Finmeccanica is on the rise after the announcement of the collaboration project between Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan of the new invisible sixth-generation Tempest superfighter, of which the group is a strategic partner. Interpump Group, Amplifon and Unicredit are also gaining ground, while on the opposite side the declines are very slight, with a handful of titles down by about half a point.

Atlantia: squeeze out achieved, farewell to the price list from today

Schema Alfa has initiated the procedure for fulfilling the obligation to purchase and the right to purchase to acquire 100% of Atlantia, whose shares are now delisted from trading on Euronext Milan and Atlantia is wholly owned by Edizione, Blackstone Infrastructure Partners and Crt. Foundation This is what is specified in a note which therefore certifies, as foreseen, the implementation of the squeeze out and the definitive exit of the holding company from the stock exchange list following the tender offer. In particular, the bidder announces that it has provided today’s date to Atlantia «the successful deposit and availability of the total value of the joint procedure, equal to approximately 772.5 million, in a specific current account at Intesa Sanpaolo, held in the name of the bidder and bound to the payment of the consideration for the joint procedure».