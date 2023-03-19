According to him, he would have made the party “a personal asset just to raise money in his interest”

The liberal-reformist centre-right list, officially founded in 2021 but born politically in 2018, has long ceased to convene the Regional and Provincial Congresses, essential for the active participation of members.

Andrea Galli, former group leader of Forza Italia for Modena and Emilia Romagna, one of the party members, launches an indictment against the President Maurizio Lupi, who, according to him, has made the party “a personal asset only to raise money in the interest”, having as its sole purpose his re-election and that of people close to him.

Grief looms for Maurizio LupiPresident of the Steering Committee of “We with Italy”, liberal-reformist and pro-European center-right party which – as written in the Statute – “is inspired by Christian values”. The former leader of Forza Italia in Modena and the Emilia Romagna Region, Andrew Galliaccuses him of having joined the party “a personal asset only to raise money in his interest”.

The accusations that Galli makes against Mr Lupi are strong but well detailed. “When one joins a party, one joins on the basis of ideal motivations, programs, objectives; when I signed up for We for Italy I thought I was joining a party vero and not one conventicle which had as its sole purpose the re-election of the Hon. Wolves and some of his amico”, the former leader of Forza Italia makes his debut.

“Noi con l’Italia” was founded in 2021, but had already participated in the 2018 elections on the “Noi Moderati” list. Galli recalls the organizational conference of 24 March 2022, at the Central Theater in Rome, where initiatives were announced that have never seen the light. “Cards were made – and money was raised – of which nothing was heard, as well as the loudly promised local and national Congresses”, continues Galli.

