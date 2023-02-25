Weather, snow in the North. Arctic air over Italy. Snowfall in the Po Valley

Snow, cold, frost. And more snow. The weather forecast for the next few days in Italy confirms the entry of Russian air into the Po Valley, in extension also to part of the central regions. After a mild Saturday with daisies in the fields, a windy Sunday will arrive with an intensifying cold and snow up to low hills or in the plains, in Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Marche and Tuscany.

Mattia Gussoni, meteorologist of the iLMeteo.it website, foresees the entry of cold air from Porta della Bora during the next night, with a gradual but intense drop in temperature: the maximum temperatures will also drop by 10 degrees with the risk of snowfall up to very low altitudes. In short, after a mild Saturday, typical of the end of April, with daisies in the fields and the thermometer up to 24°C, here comes the harsh winter. In the next few hours, a cyclone over the Balearic Islands, slowly moving eastward, will worsen a large part of Italy with many clouds; some rain is expected on Sardinia and towards Tuscany and Romagna, but temperatures will still touch 23-24 degrees, especially in Sicily, Calabria and Campania.

Snow weather and arctic cold air over Italy. Sunday the turning point. Weather forecast

The turning point is Sunday 26 February, with the cold Russian air that will collide with the cyclone coming from the Balearic Islands: we will have bad weather in Emilia Romagna, Tuscany and Marche extending westwards, up to Piedmont. Snowfalls are expected in these regions at hilly altitudes and then, in the evening, down to very low altitudes if not down to the plains.

This intense winter deterioration is associated with a minimum of low pressure deepening on the Ligurian Sea which between Sunday evening and Monday morning could take different directions: if the minimum will move towards Corsica we will have more intense snowfalls in the Centre-North up to the plains, especially Piedmont and Emilia, if the eye of the low pressure will move away towards the Gulf of Lion, south of Marseille, then the snow will be little and mostly confined to the hilly areas of Tuscany, Romagna and Marche. Therefore, a picture still to be analyzed well for the beginning of next week, in the meantime let’s get ready for the turnaround that in 24 hours will take us back two seasons, from an almost summery spring to a cold and Russian winter.

ilmeteo.it

Weather forecast for the next few days: snow and arctic air from Russia

Weather forecast for Saturday 25 February 2023. In the north: some showers in Romagna, sunny elsewhere and warm for the period. In the center: worsening in Tuscany and Sardinia with showers, but warm weather. In the South: cloudy with anomalous heat, typical of the end of April.

Weather forecast Sunday 26 February 2023. In the north: strong Bora winds, worsening especially in Emilia Romagna and the North West with snow at low altitudes. In the centre: widespread bad weather, low-lying snow in Tuscany and the Marches since the evening. In the south: rains to come and heat drop.

Weather forecast for Monday 27 February 2023. In the north: cloudy in Liguria, snow in Piedmont, clear spells elsewhere. In the Centre: bad weather with snow at hilly altitudes. In the South: rains and further thermal decrease.

Weather forecast for the next few days, trend

Cyclone in western Italy, bad weather concentrated in the centre-south, partially affecting the north.

Subscribe to the newsletter

