And finale all to laugh. Yesterday’s episode, February 24, dei Usual Unknowns ended like never before in the history of the television game show. One of the unknown, in fact, has revealed a preview of his true identity revealing to be a real estate agenta pity that the two contestants of the evening had to find out.

A scene that caused hilarity in the studio, in the audience at home and above all in the conductor Amadeus who couldn’t hold back his laughter. But let’s go in order.

Viral video on social media

The episode was about to end when Amadeus brought down the last unknown (Mimmo, a 36-year-old from Puglia, precisely from Grottaglie) who is a real estate agent by trade. The profession, however, according to the rules of the game show should not be revealed by the unknown, in fact it should be understood by the competitors.

“Look, since the unexpected gave us the blow, we have the clue, tell us what you have to tell us so we can immediately get over it, please”, these are the words of the conductor who sent the identity into a tailspin ” secret”.

The man thus thought he had to reveal his profession and he ‘autospoilerato‘: «Yes, I’m the real estate agent», the 36-year-old began. A gaffe which will not be easily forgotten, especially on the net where the video went viral in just a few minutes.

«Oh well, I understand, anyway you would have said that he is the agent. He rightly wanted to simplify the matter and confirmed it even before our competitors could say it,” concluded Amadeus, reassuring the unknown, worried about having ruined the game.

Last updated: Saturday 25 February 2023, 09:34



