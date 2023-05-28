Weather, the cold is winding down. Summer at 50 degrees is coming. That’s when

Weather, hot summer coming: That’s when.

Rain, wind, cold and sudden changes in temperature: if on the one hand the primavera gave us “crazy” days, l’estate 2023 it won’t be any less. There beautiful season which will begin definitively on June 21st will already be felt from the days of next month. A drastic increase in temperatures is expected between the end of May and the beginning of June: on the hottest days, peaks of almost 50 degrees will be reached due to the “El Nino”.

