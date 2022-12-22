In Piazza Affari, good performance for Webuild which is currently up by more than 2%, thus reaching 1.41 euros per share. Today’s purchases follow Webuild’s achievement of financial closure for the contract for the construction of the Sydney Metro project, Western Sydney Airport Metro Line, the metro line that will connect the new Western Sydney International Airport with Sydney.

In particular, Webuild’s share is equal to approximately 3.83 billion Australian dollars (in euros, approximately 2.4 billion) and Webuild participates in the consortium with a share equal to approximately 78% of the joint venture which will carry out the civil works, also owned by Siemens, and with a 10% stake in the project company, together with Plenary Group, Siemens Mobility and RATP Dev.

Parklife Metro will also manage and maintain the entire 23 km long line for 15 years after commissioning.

The contract involves the construction of six stations, in the section between the St. Marys interchange station and the Western Sydney Aerotropolis station, a warehouse and workshop for the shelter and maintenance of trains in Orchard Hills, but also the superstructure, the signaling systems and the mechanical and electrical systems of the entire line, the supply of new driverless trains.

The new line will support growth across western Sydney, with thousands of jobs expected during the construction phase.

This project represents a further recognition of Webuild’s vast expertise in the sustainable mobility sector, consolidated with the construction of railway projects and metro lines all over the world.