Wednesday 22 March 2023: UN Water Conference
Wednesday 22 March 2023: UN Water Conference

The first multilateral conference in 50 years focused exclusively on water will be held in New York: an opportunity to accelerate the commitment to achieve the objectives of the 6th of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), relating toclean water and sanitation services.
Last month over 30 investors, brought together by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), addressed an open letter to governments and policymakers denouncing an 84% decline in freshwater biodiversity since 1970, and warning of the risks of this dynamic for the global economy itself.

