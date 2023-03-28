The Democracy Summit is a virtual summit hosted by the United States “to renew democracy at home and confront autocracies abroad.” The first summit was held from 9 to 10 December 2021. The three themes of the summit are the defense against authoritarianism, the fight against corruption and the promotion of respect for human rights. This year’s summit will be co-hosted by United States, Costa Rica, Zambia, Paesi Bassi.e South Koreaa deal that US officials say will encourage countries to become more involved in the process.

The event involves 120 countries, civil society groups and technology companies and will include strategically important nations where rights groups have expressed concerns about the state of democracycome India, Poland and Israel.