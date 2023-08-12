Weekend horoscope 12 and 13 August 2023 sign by sign of Affaritaliani.it

Weekend horoscope 12 August and 13 August 2023: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday August 12 and Sunday August 13: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 12 AUGUST – 13 AUGUST 2023

Aries Weekend Horoscope: Pleasant activity can bring unexpected responsibilities as the playful Leo Sun in your home of romance and recreation clashes with overseer Saturn. It’s smart to find out what that entails before committing to a date, a friendly meetup, or an outing with the kids. You may not enjoy it if you’re responsible for doing all the footwork or if a simple outing turns out to be more complicated than expected. Even a solo activity like a hobby or creative project can require more work than you imagined. You’ll be taking the bull by the horns like the moon in adventurous Sagittarius trine proactive Eris in your sign, so maybe you’ll find a way to make it work.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE AUGUST 12 – AUGUST 13, 2023

Taurus Weekend Horoscope: Deep emotional healing is possible as the sun in courageous Leo syncs up with wounded healer Chiron in your subconscious realm. This is an opportune time to transmute emotional wounds, especially those from childhood. Facing the past can be painful. The good news is that you are much stronger and more resilient than the little bull inside you who has been through a difficult experience. If you need support as you seek closure, reach out to a therapist or trusted friend. As Venus and Mars align, working on a home renovation project can be fun. Act on your ideas while being motivated to deliver.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE AUGUST 12 – AUGUST 13, 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: Friendships aren’t always easy. They require constant care and attention, just like romantic relationships. You may be motivated to address an issue between you and a friend as the sun in brave Leo and your communication sector sync up with wounded healer Chiron in your community home. Putting things out in the open can be a relief, even if things don’t go your way. Speak from the heart and hope for the best. This is also an opportune time to address problematic group dynamics. Being a peacemaker can help get things back on track.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE AUGUST 12 – AUGUST 13, 2023

Cancer Weekend Horoscope: Your success may depend on your ability to deal with your insecurities and shortcomings, so do what it takes to overcome them. As brave Leo Sun and wounded healer Chiron align in your financial and professional fields, you’ll have what it takes to shine through and turn a liability into a strength. At some point, everyone fails at what they set out to do. What matters is that you pick yourself up, learn from your mistakes and move on. Believe you have what it takes to persevere.

