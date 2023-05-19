Weekend horoscope 20 and 21 May 2023 sign by sign of Affaritaliani.it

Weekend horoscope May 20 and May 21, 2023: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 20 MAY – 21 MAY 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : Your ruler, Mars, enters playful and courageous Leo, signaling that she’s off to your love life. Through July 10, you will be assertive, bold, and competitive as you pursue your heart’s desire. Grand romantic gestures and bold moves will be part of your dating diary. You will do whatever it takes to win someone over and have fun in the process. Fun dates can rekindle the spark if you’ve met your match before. Take the opportunity to remind your partner why he fell for you in the first place. The mood gets intense today as Mars and Pluto collide. Strong personalities can clash and problems can arise if someone crosses a line.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MAY 20 – MAY 21, 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : With energetic Mars entering Leo and your home realm, there will be plenty of activity on the home front. You will be motivated to take care of repairs, take care of household projects and generally get things right until July 10th. Your busy atmosphere can be irritating to others. Roommates and family members won’t want to be bossed around or expect them to work at your fast pace. Getting things done will require cooperation, so do your best to avoid conflict. You may clash with a person who has an opposing agenda as Mars opposes mighty Pluto. It’s best to avoid dangerous people and unstable situations.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MAY 20 – MAY 21, 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: With mighty Mars entering Leo and the realm ruling how you think and communicate, you won’t be shy about sharing what’s on your mind. In fact, you’ll be even more expressive and outspoken than usual. Through July 10, you’ll bring creativity and dazzling theatrics to writing projects, podcasts, and speeches, capturing the rapt attention of your audience. You will be good at networking and sharing information with others. You and the people in your immediate environment will not always see eye to eye. There may be fireworks today when Mars and overbearing Pluto collide. Winning an argument can be a dry win with this edgy vibe in play.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MAY 20 – MAY 21, 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope With Mars entering flamboyant Leo and your house of assets, you’ll want to obtain a bank balance that provides security and acquire the assets that will grant you the status you desire. To that end, you’ll be aggressive in seeking opportunities and closing deals. You’ll work hard to make money, but you can be just as relentless about spending it. Don’t let this be a case of “more money, more problems.” Avoid conflicts and keep your spending under control. Trouble can be hard to avoid today as Mars opposes Pluto’s control. A fight over money, possessions, or valuables could get nasty.

Subscribe to the newsletter

