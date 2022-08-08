Home Business Wen Bin: my country’s foreign exchange reserves rose in July mainly due to valuation factors
Wen Bin: my country’s foreign exchange reserves rose in July mainly due to valuation factors

Wen Bin: my country’s foreign exchange reserves rose in July mainly due to valuation factors

First Financial 2022-08-08 13:35:45

On August 7, data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed that as of the end of July 2022, my country’s foreign exchange reserves were US$3,104.1 billion, an increase of US$32.8 billion, or 1.07%, from the end of June. In this regard, Wen Bin, chief economist of Minsheng Bank, explained that the increase in foreign exchange reserves in July was mainly affected by valuation factors. my country’s economy continues to maintain a positive trend of recovery, which will help the scale of my country’s foreign exchange reserves to maintain overall stability.

Wen Bin: my country’s foreign exchange reserves rose in July mainly due to valuation factors

