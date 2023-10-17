West Africa: A $15 billion transportation infrastructure project

The investment platform Africa50, focused on infrastructure projects, has announced an agreement with the Commission of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WEMEA) for the implementation of infrastructure projects within the territory of the regional bloc.

He did so on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco.

The partnership covers infrastructure development in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. Africa50 will primarily support the development of transport infrastructure, “with particular emphasis on common border posts,” Africa50 says. This partnership is announced at a time when West Africa is developing the Lagos-Abidjan highway project.

The megaproject, which will require an investment of $15 billion, is expected to connect several cities in Uemoa, including Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, Lomé in Togo and Cotonou in Benin, via a 1,081km corridor. A real development project that will contribute to the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCfta), thus facilitating the transport of goods in the sub-region. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

