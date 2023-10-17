Home » West Africa: A $15 billion transportation infrastructure project
Business

West Africa: A $15 billion transportation infrastructure project

by admin

The investment platform Africa50, focused on infrastructure projects, has announced an agreement with the Commission of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WEMEA) for the implementation of infrastructure projects within the territory of the regional bloc.

He did so on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco.

The partnership covers infrastructure development in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. Africa50 will primarily support the development of transport infrastructure, “with particular emphasis on common border posts,” Africa50 says. This partnership is announced at a time when West Africa is developing the Lagos-Abidjan highway project.

The megaproject, which will require an investment of $15 billion, is expected to connect several cities in Uemoa, including Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, Lomé in Togo and Cotonou in Benin, via a 1,081km corridor. A real development project that will contribute to the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCfta), thus facilitating the transport of goods in the sub-region. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on the economic opportunities linked to Africa’s infrastructure development:

See also  G20 leaders pledge to avoid economic disaster in Afghanistan, EU will provide 1 billion euros in aid-Merkel

You may also like

A Meeting Between Xinhua News Agency and Rossiya...

This is the danger behind AI, says Microsoft...

Meloni thinks back to his allies in the...

Stabilizing Growth and Employment: Key Focus of China’s...

Controversial approach – Sunrise can demand verbal termination...

Duferco accelerates in the green: 250 million investment...

Global Connection: China’s New Energy Vehicles and the...

This is how AI is used in management...

Algebris Core Italy Fund: Opinions and Characteristics

Shanxi Plan: Key Tasks for Deepening and Improving...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy