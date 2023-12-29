Home » West Africa: Arab Development Bank also in regional bank capital
Business

West Africa: Arab Development Bank also in regional bank capital

by admin

The West African Development Bank (Boad) has announced the entry into its capital of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (Abeda). The latter brings 30 million dollars, or 1.20% of the capital. The institute, based in Khartoum (Sudan), is a financial organization that brings together 18 countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on the economic ambitions of the Gulf countries in Africa:

See also  Circular of Hope against turmeric food supplements • Imola Oggi

You may also like

Unraveling the Daihatsu Scandal: The Impact on Toyota...

The policy of the national integrated computing power...

Problem child 737 MAX – Screw loose at...

Last Chance to Win Big: Powerball Jackpot Reaches...

FdI, €50 each for gifts to Giorgia. The...

The three major Hong Kong stock indexes closed...

Hubertus Heil wants to cut social benefits for...

The Impact of Fed Decisions on the Dollar:...

Surprise: Southern businesses hold up, “positive signs of...

Founder Securities: AITO Asks the World M9 from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy