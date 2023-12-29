West Africa: Arab Development Bank also in regional bank capital

The West African Development Bank (Boad) has announced the entry into its capital of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (Abeda). The latter brings 30 million dollars, or 1.20% of the capital. The institute, based in Khartoum (Sudan), is a financial organization that brings together 18 countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

