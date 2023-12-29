Home » MADI VENTURA – GIANT FIGS VENTURA 300g
by admin
Brand name: MADI VENTURA

Name: GIANT FIGS VENTURA 300g

Reason for reporting: Recall due to microbiological risk

Publication date: December 29, 2023

29-12-2023 – PDF

(209.4 Kb)

