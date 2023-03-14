That says a lot about the 56-year-old, who until recently was the head of pharmaceuticals at the Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche, hired by Bayer on April 1 and will become CEO on June 1. Anderson is unconventional, dynamic, has a penchant for risk. “Bill is American through and through,” says someone who has seen him up close. “He’s curious, progress-driven, optimistic.” The Swiss pharmaceutical analyst Michael Nawrath from the research house Octavian, who has known Anderson for years, characterized him as “agile” and “extremely ambitious”: “He wants to be the first everywhere.” When it became clear , he announced that he would not be promoted to CEO at Roche.