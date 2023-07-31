Home » What the economy needs now
Business

What the economy needs now

by admin
What the economy needs now

Not a day goes by without bad economic data. On Monday they affected retail. Contrary to expectations, his income did not increase in June, but decreased. In the first half of the year, retail sales were 4.5 percent less in real terms than in the same period of the previous year, according to the Federal Statistical Office. Last week, new figures on the development of gross domestic product – stagnation instead of growth – and the forecast of the International Monetary Fund caused a stir. The IMF expects a decline in economic output for Germany this year. Even the Brexit-stricken Brits should do better.

It had already become apparent in the past few months that the situation in Germany was not improving, but was continuing to deteriorate. But many politicians in the government wanted nothing to do with the crisis. The Chancellor promised a new green economic miracle. Everything is heading towards Germany, said Olaf Scholz (SPD) back in June at the “Industry Day” in Berlin. But now the nervousness is growing.

See also  Heat pump obligation: owners should know this before installing it

You may also like

new elements, old battlefields

The Resilience of the Luxury Market: Hang Lung...

Federal Employment Agency: 256,000 training places are still...

Barbie, heavy and too feminist: Business goes to...

DGB boss Fahimi blames traffic light coalition for...

Luxury watches in recession, it’s the fault of...

49-euro ticket: Wissing celebrates launch as a “huge...

Tips and Warnings for Mega Millions Winners: How...

The pension fund Font.Te. bet on the real...

Penny: Viennese for 6 euros – discounter demands...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy