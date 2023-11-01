What will be important for investors this year

Rally supporters argue that an end to the interest rate cycle and better growth and earnings prospects for 2024 could boost markets again. And that might even be true. The outlook is better than the current mood. This creates opportunities on the stock market that you as an investor have to recognize. Just a look at the upcoming dividend season shows that there are very lucrative opportunities here. The car manufacturers VW, Mercedes-Benz and BMW listed in the Dax, for example, have returns of between six and eight percent – based on the estimated dividend payments for the 2023 financial year – which are to be paid out following the general meetings next spring. This is certainly attractive, even if you take into account that German car manufacturers are under pressure on the international market.

