Home » What will change for pensioners from July 1st
Business

What will change for pensioners from July 1st

by admin
What will change for pensioners from July 1st

Everyone who is currently paying into the pension fund: i.e. employees and their employers, who pay pension contributions from their gross salary to the pension insurance fund every month. This is a so-called pay-as-you-go system: whoever pays in does not save their own pension, but acquires arithmetic entitlements. The money currently collected goes to those who are already retired, and their own pension will then be financed by the next generation of contributors. The pension fund is also supported by federal grants, i.e. money from all taxpayers.

See also  Kingsoft Office's net profit of 549 million yuan in the first half of the year increased by 53.54% year-on-year

You may also like

Zalando is suing the EU Commission for being...

Resolution 38 of 06/21/2023 – Authorization to participate,...

Elvah: E.on buys charging station flat rate startup...

Conservatives-EPP, the axis takes off. And Macron takes...

Tax, tax-free thirteenth and overtime: here are the...

Elon Musk is said to be taking ketamine...

Awards à gogo and omnipresence in talks, Agnese...

Piloting Information Civilization to Empower High-Quality Development—China Mobile...

Piazza Affari toned (+0.9%) with eyes on central...

Price drop at Rolex & Co: Prices for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy