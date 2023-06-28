They release a shrimp businessman kidnapped in Durán. An Italian is still missing

The National Police released a shrimp businessman who had been kidnapped in Durán, Guayas province.

The operation took place at dawn on Thursday, June 28, 2023.

The police anti-kidnapping unit (Unase) located the businessman and took him to his family.

Until the time of this publication, more details about the operation had still been provided.

Businessman Fernando Scippa Dapelo was kidnapped on the afternoon of Monday, June 26, 2023 in Durán.

According to a video record, two vehicles they intercepted the victimwho was mobilizing in a high-cylinder truck.

The crime was committed near the place where the attack against the mayor Luis Chonillo occurred.

Durán, Guayaquil and Samborondón make up Zone 8, one of the most violent districts in the country.

The businessman from the shrimp sector was intercepted when he was leaving his work day in the Panorama Industrial sector, when south of Duran.

The businessman’s vehicle was abandoned in the sector of the Oramas González citadel, in the north of Durán.

The vehicle remained on the street for at least three hours, until local residents informed the authorities.

A camera inside the vehicle recorded a thin young man in a black T-shirt, leaving the car and walking away.

The trail of this person, whose face was captured on camera, allowed Scippa Dapelo to be rescued.

Six days have also passed for Italian businessman Benny Colonico and his whereabouts are still unknown.

Several armed men dressed as policemen took him from his restaurant in the north of Guayaquil.