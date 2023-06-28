Colombia condemns Russian attack in Ukraine in which three Colombians were injured

The Government of Colombia condemned this Wednesday the “unacceptable attack” perpetrated by Russian forces that hit a pizzeria in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, leaving 10 dead and 60 injured, and from which the Colombian writer Héctor Abad, the former commissioner of Paz Sergio Jaramillo and the journalist Catalina Gómez.

“The Foreign Ministry expresses its strongest condemnation of the unacceptable attack by Russian forces on a civilian target in Kramatorsk.Ukraine, in which Colombian citizens Catalina Gómez, Sergio Jaramillo and Héctor Abad Faciolince were affected,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In the document, the Government also expressed its “solidarity with them, with the fatalities and their relativesas well as the other people who were affected, including the (Ukrainian) writer Victoria Amelina”, who accompanied the Colombians and is seriously injured.

After the event occurred, Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva expressed “Your concern, solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery” to the three wounded Colombians.

In an interview with EFE, Abad graphically described the moment a Russian missile hit the pizzeria: it was as if the explosion “come out of the bottom of the earth” According to a balance of the Ukrainian Police, 10 people have died and more than 60 have been wounded in the missile attack perpetrated last night by the Russian forces.

Among the deceased there is a minor under 17 years of age and two 14-year-old sisters, according to the source, which also specifies that one of the injured is an eight-month-old baby whose life is not in danger.

Héctor Abad Faciolince went from Colombia to Ukraine for an event

When the war in Ukraine broke out, the former high commissioner for peace in Colombia Sergio Jaramillo created Aguanta Ukraine, a movement that has now brought the Colombian writer Héctor Abad Faciolince to this European country: “In order to tell the truth, you have to defend freedom.”

This is the argument expressed in telephone statements to EFE by the author of “The oblivion that we will be” while the anti-missile alarms sound in Kramatorsk (Ukraine), where he is together with Jaramillo himself, with whom he attended the Kiev Book Fair, held from June 22 to 25.

“It has been a very exciting book fair, the same people from Kiev told me that, since the beginning of the war, they had not seen so many people together because in a war, if there is an attack, many would die, but they, challenging everything , they had come out,” says Abad.

