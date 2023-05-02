Home » 98.1 percent of FW readers are in favor of new elections to save the economy and society
News

98.1 percent of FW readers are in favor of new elections to save the economy and society

by admin
98.1 percent of FW readers are in favor of new elections to save the economy and society

Survey of the Free World

We asked our readers: »According to polls, the traffic light coalition has lost its majority. Do we urgently need early elections to save Germany’s economy and the living standards of its citizens from destruction?”

Fotos: Screenshots YouTube/Phoenix

Published:

von

The mood in the country is bad. More and more citizens are suffering from high energy costs and inflation. The new heating plans from Habeck caused more and more apartment owners, landlords and tenants to worry. The turnaround in traffic and the planned ban on new cars with combustion engines will annoy millions of people who rely on cars. Industry is migrating from Germany because energy costs are too high and the bureaucracy is too complicated. The mass migration to Germany no longer knows any limits: the traffic light government rejects upper limits. Experts fear the de-industrialization of Germany. How long can this go on? According to polls, more and more voters are running away from the Greens.

We asked our readers:

»According to polls, the traffic light coalition has lost its majority. Do we urgently need early elections to save Germany’s economy and the living standards of its citizens from destruction?”

7,460 readers of Freie Welt took part in the survey.

98.1 percent (7,321 votes) of readers agreed with the demand: Germany needs new elections to change course and save the economy and the standard of living of the citizens.

See also  Ensuring electricity consumption in key areas such as people's livelihood and public affairs - China Daily

1.5 percent (112 votes) are against new elections and voted against.

0.4 percent (27 votes) could not decide and voted against.


You may also like

Judge to account for his history: Khawaja Asif

Alert about endangered amphibians

New Infineon chip factory in Dresden: “Silicon Saxony”...

Her daughter told about the soldier Lyudmila Usenko,...

FIFA threatens not to broadcast the Women’s World...

Equities Europe Conclusion: Stock markets follow the very...

Safes caught fire in Ankara, 4-storey building caught...

Indepaz reported the triple homicide in Garzón, Huila,...

(Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and...

Professor: “Child poverty is unfortunately very visible in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy