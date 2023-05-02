98.1 percent of FW readers are in favor of new elections to save the economy and society

The mood in the country is bad. More and more citizens are suffering from high energy costs and inflation. The new heating plans from Habeck caused more and more apartment owners, landlords and tenants to worry. The turnaround in traffic and the planned ban on new cars with combustion engines will annoy millions of people who rely on cars. Industry is migrating from Germany because energy costs are too high and the bureaucracy is too complicated. The mass migration to Germany no longer knows any limits: the traffic light government rejects upper limits. Experts fear the de-industrialization of Germany. How long can this go on? According to polls, more and more voters are running away from the Greens.