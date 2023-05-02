98.1 percent of FW readers are in favor of new elections to save the economy and society

Survey of the Free World
We asked our readers: »According to polls, the traffic light coalition has lost its majority. Do we urgently need early elections to save Germany’s economy and the living standards of its citizens from destruction?”
von Editor (to)
The mood in the country is bad. More and more citizens are suffering from high energy costs and inflation. The new heating plans from Habeck caused more and more apartment owners, landlords and tenants to worry. The turnaround in traffic and the planned ban on new cars with combustion engines will annoy millions of people who rely on cars. Industry is migrating from Germany because energy costs are too high and the bureaucracy is too complicated. The mass migration to Germany no longer knows any limits: the traffic light government rejects upper limits. Experts fear the de-industrialization of Germany. How long can this go on? According to polls, more and more voters are running away from the Greens.
We asked our readers:
7,460 readers of Freie Welt took part in the survey.
98.1 percent (7,321 votes) of readers agreed with the demand: Germany needs new elections to change course and save the economy and the standard of living of the citizens.
1.5 percent (112 votes) are against new elections and voted against.
0.4 percent (27 votes) could not decide and voted against.