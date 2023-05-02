Does the treadmill make you lose weight? Only if you do it like this: nobody knew about it

It has always been one of the best known and most used tools in gyms. But often it is not used correctly. Yet with the right tips it is one of the most effective tools for weight loss.

L’estate is alle porte, a few tips to follow can make the difference in the practice of physical activity. Often, in fact, what unites many people is the idea that exercising is too demanding, even though it is the right choice to make for one’s physical and mental well-being and for the line.

Even if different activities are increasingly in vogue and sporting practices that differ in a few nuances are continually born, in the end the conveyor belt remains one of the most practical and simple tools to use.

The advantages of the treadmill

The first advantage of the tool is that it doesn’t require learning new movements, it’s about using it for walk o run. Also you don’t need to go to the gym, if you buy it you can use it safely from casa.

In a practical and fast way, you can perform physical activity consistently, without having to go to the gym every time and being able to follow your own pace based on work and personal commitments. It is also an extremely versatile tool, because it is suitable for all ages.

Know what is ithe right amount of physical activity to be carried out to achieve our goals is essential for exercising in a targeted manner and being able to get back in shape as you wish.

How many minutes of exercise do you need on the treadmill?

It must be said that there is no single answer because every body inevitably has different needs based on weight, muscle mass, age of gender, but also the goals it wants to achieve.

However, it is possible to find guidelines. Generally get on the treadmill for 25-30 minutes a day can be an excellent ally to lose weight and to start exercising again. Short but intense sessions help stimulate the metabolism and to encourage the consumption of calorie. This type of activity then helps the body a lot from a cardiovascular point of view, it is in fact also an excellent ally for health.

However, as in any activity, the difference is made costanza. Getting started is always an excellent starting point, but to really obtain results that restore well-being, the commitment must be repeated over time.

