Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio aired on Sunday 12 February 2023

Sunday 12 February on Rai3 at 20.00 new appointment with the twentieth edition of What’s the weather like by Fabio Fazioa program created by Rai Cultura in collaboration with the OFFicina, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerbåck, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Simona Ventura, Maurizio Ferrini aka Mrs. Coriandoli.

Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio, guests on Sunday 12 February 2023

Guests of the episode of Che tempo che fa: Giorgiaamong the protagonists of the 73rd Sanremo Festival with the song “Parole dette male”, which anticipates the new unreleased album “Blu 1” to be released on February 17th; Marisa Laurito, Sandra Milo and Mara Maionchi, protagonists of the new season of “Those Good Girls”; Tullio Solenghi, on tour with the show “God is dead and I don’t feel so good either” in which he re-reads some hilarious excerpts from Woody Allen’s books.

It’s still: Alberto MantovaniPresident of the Humanitas Foundation for Research; Robert Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; the editor of La Repubblica Maurice Molinari; the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini; Ferruccio de Bortoli; Lucia Goracci; Michael Serra.

Che Tempo Che Fa by Fabio Fazio – The table: guests on Sunday 12 February 2023

Closes the evening Che Tempo Che Fa – The table con Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura, Mrs. Coriandoli. Guests: Stefano De Martinoon Rai2 from 13 February with the ninth season of “Stasera tutto è possibile”; Geppi Cucciaripresenter of “Splendida cornice” on Rai3, which marked her debut as a presenter in prime time; Cristiano Malgioglio, Peppe Vessicchio; Francesco Paolantoni, Alberto Salerno. Mara Maionchi also returns to the table.

“Che Tempo Che Fa” is produced by Rai Cultura in collaboration with the OFFicina and is written by: Gianluca Brullo, Fabio Fazio, Walter Fontana, Arnaldo Greco, Piero Guerrera, Veronica Oliva and Edoardo Segantini with the collaboration of Stefano Faure, Giacomo Freri, Giacomo Papi and Antonietta Zaccaro. The direction is by Cristiano D’Alisera. Scenography by Marco Calzavara. Rai executive producer Eliana Mercieri. Editorial coordination Felice Cappa. Executive Producer L’OFFicina Marcello Mereu. Project manager Luisa Pistachio. Casting Manager Monica Tellini.

