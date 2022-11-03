Russia has announced the resumption of its participation in the Ukrainian grain export agreement after receiving “written guarantees” from Kiev on the demilitarization of the corridor used for their transport. “Russia believes that the guarantees received so far seem sufficient and is resuming implementation of the agreement,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

