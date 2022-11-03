Home Business Wheat: Russia is part of the agreement with Ukraine. Moscow: “Sufficient guarantees”
Business

Wheat: Russia is part of the agreement with Ukraine. Moscow: “Sufficient guarantees”

by admin
Wheat: Russia is part of the agreement with Ukraine. Moscow: “Sufficient guarantees”

Russia has announced the resumption of its participation in the Ukrainian grain export agreement after receiving “written guarantees” from Kiev on the demilitarization of the corridor used for their transport. “Russia believes that the guarantees received so far seem sufficient and is resuming implementation of the agreement,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

“We have managed to receive written guarantees from Ukraine that it will not use the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports involved in the export of agricultural goods to conduct military activities against Russia, these” written guarantees “were sent to the Joint Coordination Center on November 1st. 2022 “, states the Moscow Defense Ministry adding that” Russia believes that the guarantees received at this point are sufficient and resumes implementation of the agreement “

See also  Moutai cancels the "Unboxing Order" Distributors: have been notified that "Flying Moutai is included"

You may also like

Amazon leaves the $ 1 trillion club. Title...

Spectrum Markets welcomes iBroker as a new European...

China’s Caixin Services PMI in October was 48.4,...

Wall Street: US futures at attention on Fed-Day....

Optimistic about the tens of billions of private...

Ferrari: revenues and EBITDA beyond expectations in the...

Ferrari revises the 2022 guidance upwards

Worse than 996!Musk rectifies Twitter: employees work 84...

Wall Street: maximum trepidation on Fed Day. Outlook...

Eni buyback: treasury shares exceed 5% of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy