When Arianna Meloni posted the videos on Raggi: “It gives us horror fans great satisfaction”

When Arianna Meloni posted the videos on Virginia Raggi: “It gives us horror fans great satisfaction”. Elio Vito’s tweet

In the controversy over Arianna Meloni and the cartoon of the Fact intervenes Elio Vitoformer minister and former parent company of Forza Italia who relaunches a tweet from 2016 in which the sister of the current premier posted a video parody of Virginia Raggi: “It’s giving us horror fans – he wrote – a lot of satisfaction”.

“No one was indignant and gave solidarity to Virginia Raggi”, the comment of Elio Vito.

No one was indignant and gave solidarity to @virginiaraggi https://t.co/7KU0R4OO5n — Elio Vito 🇮🇹🇪🇺🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🍁🌹🌍🆗 (@elio_vito) April 21, 2023

