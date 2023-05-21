When the true prize remains hidden

A nasty surprise when shopping online: if the price quoted isn’t the real price at all An online seller of aftermarket concert tickets has challenged what is taken for granted: that the price is the price. Even the Federal Council had to intervene.

Paid too much for the ticket? Fans at a concert by British singer Ed Sheeran. Bild: Keystone

It’s one of those things that work so reliably that few even give it a thought. When shopping online, the prices are correctly written; So in the end you pay exactly the price that was written on the first click. The provider does not add any fees to this initial price. What many take for granted is anything but, as concert ticket buyers discovered a few years ago when checking their credit card statements.