Porto-Inter is worth a Champions League quarter-final (dreaming of reaching Milan). Simone Inzaghi’s team is leaving behind the surprising defeat in Serie A against Spezia (goal from Daniel Maldini, equalizer from Lukaku and decisive goal from Nzola) and is ready for the round of 16 second leg, after a 1-0 draw in San Siro with Lukaku’s goal scheduled for Tuesday 14 March at 21 at the Estádio do Dragão. Where to watch Porto-Inter on TV and streaming: a quick guide to following the Nerazzurri in the Champions League.

Porto-Inter TV Channel 5

Porto-Inter in tv will go clear with direct on Channel 5 at 21.00. Commentary by Riccardo Trevisani with technical commentary by Massimo Paganin.

Porto-Inter tv Sky

Porto-Inter in pay tv will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports One (channel 201 of the satellite), Sky Sport 4K (channel 213 of the satellite)

Porto-Inter streaming

Porto-Inter will be broadcast live streaming clear up sportmediaset.it e in pay su Mediaset Infinity, SkyGo e Now.

Porto-Inter formations

Sergio Conceicao should confirm the team seen in the first leg match at San Siro, with Pepe Aquino and Taremi up front. in the middle of the field it’s up to Grujic and Uribe. Defense of Porto led by a player with international experience such as Pepe. L’Inter recovers Skriniar and Dimarco (ballot with Gosens). Next is the couple Lukaku-Lautaroin midfield Calhanoglu is ahead of Mkhitaryan for a starting shirt alongside Brozovic.

PORTO (4-4-2): Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, ﻿Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu﻿;﻿ Otavio, Grujic, Uribe, Galeno; Pepe, Taremi. All. conception.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Skriniar, Unripe, Staves; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez. Herds Inzaghi.

