White Mood aims to develop its leadership role in the retail market

White mood is a company present on the market for many years with four shops in the center of Rome. An established reality. “Three years ago the idea of ​​landing on the web with e-commerce was born and it was a great success in Italy, which today also goes beyond national borders”, says Fabrizio Dell’Ariccia. “We deal with fast fashion and we tried to give our company an unusual imprintingdifferent from our competitors by dictating a unique style, contemporary in the proposal both within our Stores and on our social networks”, he continues “We have never neglected the practical aspect of clothing”,

White Mood he has clear ideas: he wants to adapt the proposals to different types of women trying to be a total look trying to contaminate the most disparate wardrobes. This way she carries herself flexibility and fluidity in the way of wearing White mood garments. “This is why we try to distinguish ourselves by offering color combinations that are often outside the box, never banal and above all in the choice of collections that are renewed with the arrival of new garments every day”, says Dell’Ariccia. “Inside our stores, every detail, every garment, is the result of continuous research work because we want to reinterpret the proposals with our own mood by mixing the various brands,” she says.

And then the valuable collaborations with primary companiesanother fundamental ingredient that White Mood has long boasted. There is also no shortage of collections conceived, designed and created exclusively for our Stores (also present on e-commerce), which interpret that original style signed by White Mood.

