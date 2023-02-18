Camila Giorgi, the details of the private life and heritage of the beautiful Italian tennis player

The Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi is defined by industry experts as one of spearheads of Italian sporting history. Giorgi leaves behind the last two tournaments in which he didn’t get the results he hoped for, with a WTA world ranking not up to his talent, the Italian tennis player is in fact number 68 in the world and the hope of her fans is to see her again soon among the top-30.

Waiting for the next tournaments, in March the double appointment in the USA: Indian Wells and Miami, let’s find out some details of the private life he was born in patrimony of the beautiful Italian tennis player.

Camila Giorgi’s tennis career

Camila Giorgi is 31 years old and was born on December 30, 1991 in Macerata, where he still lives and trains today. In the 2005 he made his debut as a tennis player in junior tournaments such as the Nike Junior Tour and in 2006 he took three victories at the Baku tournament. In the 2015 she won her first WTA title reaching the Grand Slam tournaments early.

She then reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2018, but above all in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympicsin the round of 16 at Roland Garros 2022 and at the US Open 2013.

She is the Italian tennis player with the best win rate all-time against top 10 players in her career: she scored important victories against the likes of Marija Šarapova, Francesca Schiavone and Flavia Pennetta.

Camila Giorgi’s family and love life

The Giorgi family has always been very involved in the girl’s career. The mother, Claudia Fulloneit is in fact one fashion designer and often takes care of her daughter’s sportswear While father Sergius does it by trainer. Camila then has two brothers, Leandro and Amadeus. The girl also had a sister, Antonela, who died at the age of 23 in a car accident in Paris in 2011.

In 2017 she was supposed to get married, but shortly before the big step she and the tennis player Giacomo Miccini decided to break up. Since the girl is extremely private about her love life.

Camila Giorgi’s heritage

About his patrimonythe most reliable estimates speak of a total assets of $5,578,595. By qualifying in the round of 16 of Roland Garros 2022 Instead it grossed €220,000.

Camila Giorgi (Instagram camila_giorgi_official)

Subscribe to the newsletter

