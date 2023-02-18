Home World Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: 12-year-old dies in Antakya rescued after 296 hours, parents hospitalized
World

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: 12-year-old dies in Antakya rescued after 296 hours, parents hospitalized

by admin
Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: 12-year-old dies in Antakya rescued after 296 hours, parents hospitalized

ISTANBUL. The 12-year-old boy extracted alive with his parents died in hospital 296 hours after the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday 6 February. A foreign search team from Kyrgyzstan had rescued Samir Muhammed Accar, 49, his wife Ragda, 40, and their 12-year-old son as they dug through the building’s rubble in the southern Turkish city of Antakya. Once rescued they were rushed to hospital. Television footage shows doctors attaching an IV to the man’s arm as he lies on a stretcher. One of the rescuers said the team also found the bodies of two dead children. Anadolu later reported that they were other children of the rescued couple.

The phase of relief is now practically finished. The hopes of finding someone still alive under the rubble are reduced to a flicker.

See also  Black bear cub tortured and killed in Mexico. "A crime against biodiversity"

You may also like

‘Moderate PAC’ is latest big-money push to keep...

The abduction of the Kyrgyz women: in the...

Sekou Mara kicks Azpilicueta | Sport

an evening designed by women for women

Japan, pontifical honor to Father Bianchin

Byung-Chul Han and his digital society. Is there...

Udinese Market | Not only Retegui: tick a...

Berbok about Putin and the territory of Ukraine...

«Russia has committed crimes against humanity»- TV Courier

The person in charge of Japan’s H3 rocket...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy