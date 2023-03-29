Chiara Braga, the new group leader in the Chamber of the Democratic Party: degree in territorial, urban and environmental planning

Clare Bragathe new group leader in the Chamber of the Democratic Party, she is Elly Schlein’s loyalist par excellence. But, despite being relatively young, he has lived all the seasons of the Democratic Party in the foreground: from Renzi to Zingaretti up to Letta. She has been a deputy since 2008, she was in charge of Ecological Transition, Sustainability and Infrastructure during the last secretariat of Enrico Letta. For the current dem leader she was national manager of the political initiatives of the motion in support of her candidacy. Linked to environmental issues, she supported Schlein as the “only alternative” to fight climate change.

Chiara Braga is Lombard, born in Como on 2 September 1979. She graduated in territorial, urban and environmental planning at the Milan Polytechnic in 2003, and worked as an urban planner at the Municipality of Lomazzo from 2003 to 2008.

She was deputy mayor and city planning councilor of Bregnano from 2004 to 2009 for the “Together for Bregnano” list, as well as provincial councilor of Como on the list of L’Ulivo from 2007 to 2012, where she held the role of deputy group leader.

In the 2008 political elections she was a candidate for the Chamber of Deputies, and was elected for the first time as a deputy from the Democratic Party lists in the Lombardy 2 constituency.

