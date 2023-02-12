The mystery thickens

A mystery runs on Social.

If you go to look at the Facebook profile of Giorgia Meloni there are two things that stand out immediately: 2.7 million followers and 23 followings, the standard ratio for very famous people.

If we then magnify the second figure, we see that among the 23 there are all his ministers, the Brothers of Italy, the European Conservatives and Reformists – of which Meloni is president – and such Fabio Salamida. My thoughts, I confess, ran to Don Abbondio and I Promessi Sposi and specifically to Carneade.

Then one thinks he is a politician, a councilor, a managing director, a Powerful in disguise, a fluffy juggler, a Sufi in love, a mystic who chews must and instead clicking opens the profile of a Neapolitan journalist who lives in Rome.

The presentation is terse but effective and immodest. It defines a: “Journalist, he writes about politics and current affairs. A socialist who pleases women. Gets better with age”. It’s not a wine, it’s not a vermouth it’s Fabio Salamida.

At the current date he has 229,792 followers while he follows 340, including Meloni. The mystery thickens.

In the photo he has a Mengonian profile, from the Lower Empire, and this explains the self-exaltation of “women like him”.

It is also present on Instagram where has 22,700 followers and follows 1,191 profiles. Also on Twitter the performances are excellent: 30,582 followers compared to 4,615 followed.

But what are the posts illustrating the Salamida – thought about?

Of course, from “socialist”, the target is the center – right that he sees with the smoke and mirrors. He says he writes on today.it. where until recently, he was director tal Alexander D’Amato that has the dot of conspiracy.

But let’s see the latest posts from Salamida.

