Why the AfD should be happy

The cultural disgust that Liberals and Greens in particular feel for one another is too great. The Greens are too deeply offended by the social-liberal front that has formed against them over the past six months, by the resentment of the chancellor(s) and his aide-de-camp in the finance ministry. The glee is too great that the other two parties come off a little worse than oneself in the polls – and the united opposition.

Also read: Climate crisis was yesterday

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) should be happy. She is now very popular because she is right-wing extremist and although it is right-wing extremist, this is probably the key to understanding its recent renewed upsurge: it gathers and Protest voters behind, believers and those unconvinced by the remaining political offer. This is also alarming because if you add up the extreme voters, protest voters, small party voters and non-voters, you now easily arrive at 50 percent of Germans who are so far removed from the political process that they no longer even have all four of them from their fundamental agreement with democracy years to give testimony.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

