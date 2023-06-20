Wireless charging thanks to the automatic charging nozzle

As soon as sensors in the car detect that it is standing over a matrix charging plate, the flap in the underbody of the car opens and the connector lowers until it has made loose contact with the plate. “It blows compressed air onto the plate underneath it to clean dirt, leaves, water or slush from it in an emergency,” explains Stockinger.

It works so well that a number of large car companies and suppliers are now interested in it. A major advantage: As soon as the contacts of the charging nozzle and plate touch, the current flows just as high as with a classic charging station: with alternating current up to 22 kilowatts, with direct current even up to 50.

