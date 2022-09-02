Listen to the audio version of the article

In a context in which the issue of energy supplies and interdependencies between the various countries is at the center of the international debate since the conflict in Ukraine, Italy could increase its level of energy autonomy by exploiting water, sun, wind and waste. In particular, our country, by acting on electrification of consumption and efficiency, could reach 58.4% of energy autonomy, almost tripling the current levels, with an increase of about four times compared to that recorded in the last 20 years.

This is what emerges from the Position Paper produced by The European House – Ambrosetti in collaboration with A2a and presented at the 48th edition of the Forum underway in Cernobbio, during a conference which was also attended by Marco Patuano, president of A2A, and CEO Renato Mazzoncini. .

Italy produces only 22% of the energy consumed

According to the report, Italy is currently one of the countries with the lowest energy autonomy in Europe, producing only 22.5% of the energy consumed in its territory, compared to a European average of 39.5%. In comparative terms, Italy is fifth last in the EU ahead of only Malta (2.7%), Luxembourg (5.0%), Cyprus (7.2%) and Belgium (22.4%). At the same time, however, Italy is among the most virtuous countries in terms of improving energy autonomy, having increased its level by 9 percentage points between 2000 and 2019. The increase in Italy is equal to over 2 times that of France (3.7%) and over 4 times that of Spain (1.8%). This growth is attributable to the development of renewable energy sources present in the area and which can be further exploited. According to the composite index developed by The European House – Ambrosetti, which considers the usability of water, sun and wind on the territory, Italy is second in the EU for the availability of renewable energy sources.

Progress has already been made in terms of development of energy production from renewable sources, as shown by the index defined by Ambrosetti according to which Italy records the most marked increase among the main European peers in the period 2000-2019, said the president of A2a, Marco Patuano, underlining that “the possibility of further optimizing production according to the peculiarities of the individual Italian regions, the relative resources available and the plants already present, would allow to activate the full potential of Italy and make it less subject to exogenous dynamics “.

Photovoltaics can grow 5 times

Adopting a logic of rapid activation of energy sources in the territories, the study highlights how the enhancement of the indigenous production of renewable energy allows to increase energy autonomy. With regard to photovoltaics, the development opportunity in Italy is equal to an additional 105.1 GW, almost 5 times the current installed capacity. Of these incremental GWs, about 40% is related to the systems installed on the roofs, while 60% to the systems on the ground. In particular, Lombardy, Sicily and Puglia together account for 32% of the additional power.