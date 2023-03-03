Doctorly’s management and founding team: Frederik Messmer, Nicklas Teicke, Sebastian Lau, Samir El-Alami, Anna Von Stackelberg, Jörg Godau and Andrea Kerzmann (from left to right) Doctorly

For more than five years, the Berlin startup Doctorly has been working on software that digitally maps all administrative tasks in a doctor’s office. The healthtech startup has now completed a new financing round of around ten million euros. Newcomers include Well Health Technologies, a Canadian healthcare company and owner of numerous clinics, and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s Horizons Ventures fund. Previous shareholders such as Target Global and Speedinvest also participated in Series A.

With Doctorly’s software, medical practices can organize patient management including billing, appointment management and patient records. Many doctors have used decades-old tools and index cards to organize their practice. The SaaS solution was actually supposed to be launched at the end of 2018, but the market entry was postponed by several years. The tool has been on the market for a year now. The founding team also wanted to build an app for patients and an interface for other health apps, it was said in 2020. At least the patient app is Doctorly’s flag for the current year.

Market launch in Berlin

Behind Doctorly are CEO Samir El-Alami, former CMO of the credit platform Kreditech, Niklas Teicke, brother of Unicorn founder Julian Teicke (Wefox), neurologist Archil Eristavi and Alexandru Boghean. Julian Teicke is also involved as a founding investor through his vehicle The Delta. In total, the team has received almost 16 million euros from investors since it was founded at the end of 2017. When asked by the start-up scene, the team did not want to say how the rating has developed since the seed round. Nor how high the sales have been since the market launch in 2022 or how many practices Doctorly supplies. According to the latest balance sheet from 2020, the company posted a loss of around 1.4 million euros, more than twice as much as in the previous year.

The startup’s cloud software was first available in the Berlin area. With the round of financing, Doctorly now wants to expand into other regions of Germany, and in the long term also abroad.

The following slides show you the information and figures Doctorly used to look for investors and how the pitch deck of the healthtech startup is designed.