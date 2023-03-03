Following the statement issued by the Association of Magistrates and Justice Officials after the speech of Alberto Fernandez At the opening of the ordinary sessions of Congress, the presidents of the country’s federal and national chambers expressed their “extreme concern” over the President’s words, conceived by the signatories of the declaration as a “true attack on the authorities of another power of the State, institutionally represented by the President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, doctor Horace Rosati, and its vice president, Dr. Carlos Rosenkrantz”.

The Justice ruled against the expressions of the president in the framework of the opening of the legislative year and stressed the importance of strengthening democratic institutions, in addition to demanding that “the judicial independence y any act of subjugation is prevented oblivious to a rule of law and the republican spirit that should guide the acts of government”.

The declaration was signed by lawyers Javier Leal de Ibarra, head of the body and president of the Federal Appeals Chamber of Comodoro Rivadavia, together with Alberto Dalla Vía (National Electoral Chamber) and Jorge Morán (National Chamber of Appeals in Federal Administrative Litigation ), who were joined by other holders belonging to more than 20 chambers in the country.

“Just as we have maintained a tenacious and consolidated position against any type of initiative formulated against the democratic institutions of our country, we warn with extreme concern that an act of singular institutional importance, such as the opening of a legislative year, be used as an excuse to mask a real attack on the authorities of another State power, institutionally represented by the President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, doctor Horacio Rosatti, and its vice president, doctor Carlos Rosenkrantz”, Justice pronounced.

“In this line, we urge not to distort the presidential attribution to open the sessions of Congress annually in order to account for the state of the Nation, the reforms promised by the Constitution, recommending for your consideration the measures that you deem necessary and convenient. ”, they warned.

“Once again, convinced that it will only be based on an unconditional respect for the constitution that it will be possible to achieve a balance between the different branches of the State and the long-awaited strengthening of institutions, We urge the responsible authorities to exalt the supreme interest of the law and Justice, contributing with respect to the principle of division of powers; to value judicial independence, to prevent any act of subjugation outside the rule of law and the republican spirit that should guide the acts of government”, said the Justice through the statement.

“For this reason we call for reflection -they argued- so that each State body assumes and fulfills the role that the Constitution has assigned to it, avoiding that with attitudes such as the one that we condemn for this act, the institutions are unnecessarily damaged, whose solidity is essential to move towards a true republican State in which the rights and freedoms of all citizens are preserved”, they affirmed.

Alberto Fernández’s criticism of the Supreme Court

Focusing on the ruling of the Court for the co-participation of the City of Buenos Aires, Alberto Fernandez questioned this Thursday the authorities of the Judiciary: “The meddling of Justice in budget execution is definitely inadmissible. They are political issues, not justiciable. It causes severe damage to the public accounts of the national state.”

From the President’s perspective, the ruling in question showed “what is the block of traditional interests that seek to consolidate the enormous asymmetries that still exist in Argentina.”

“I am proudly from Buenos Aires, but I cannot be indifferent when seeing the asymmetries that separate this wonderful City from corners of the Homeland where the dreams of Argentine men and women who seem doomed to oblivion are postponed,” the President had expressed.

