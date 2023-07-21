Women of art and science on display in Rome

An eclectic itinerary of images and words that winds through places of art and research laboratories to tell the professional skills of 40 Italian women who have been able to establish themselves in the world of science and cultural heritage. Until September 10, ‘Pictured. Women of art and science’ showcases at Carlo Bilotti Museum in Rome the faces but, above all, the merits of a number of professionals, portrayed or, better, revealed by the internationally renowned photographer Gerald Bruneau.

The exhibition offers two distinct but complementary exhibition itineraries, brought together for the first time in a single exhibition strongly desired by Bracco Foundation in the context of its activities to combat gender stereotypes and, at the same time, to promote skills, the only distinction for any personal and collective development. In Bruneau’s portraits we find on the one hand the professionals, at the helm of important Italian cultural institutions, who have reached top positions by virtue of their undisputed managerial skills and, on the other, the scientists, experts in strategic sectors, appreciated and recognized for their high-level scientific practice.

In the exhibition itinerary dedicated to ‘Women of art’ we meet, among others, Francesca Cappelletti, director of the Galleria Borghese in Rome, e Cristina Acidini, president of the Academy of Design Arts, of the Casa Buonarroti Foundation, of the Opera di Santa Croce and of the Roberto Longhi Art History Studies Foundation in Florence. In the section ‘Women of science’ we find, in turnLucia Bancidirector of Cerm (Magnetic Resonance Center) and professor of chemistry at the University of Florence, together with astrophysics Patricia Caraveodirector of the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf) as well as Commander of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

Curated and created by the Bracco Foundation in collaboration with Arthemisia, ‘Portrait. Women of art and science’ invites the public to approach these ‘women protagonists’ of public life to draw inspiration from their biographies, support the aspirations of girls and boys and look to the future with renewed optimism.